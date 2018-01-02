New deadline set for Waterdown rainwater conservation projects

Conservation Halton is offering Waterdown residents an extension to build rainwater conservation projects — and will pay 50 per cent up to $2,500 of the costs.

“Waterdown was a good pilot because they are at Grindstone Creek, they are right at the tip of the — or the edge — of the escarpment and they’ve got a lot of new buildings,” said Erin Mallon, stewardship technician for the Cootes to Escarpment EcoPark System Hamilton-Halton Watershed Stewardship Program.

Mallon said although the funding was granted this past summer with a deadline of December 2017, residents now have until the end of May to complete their projects.

She said the program was extended because the conservation authority was able to advertise it enough and they hoped to attract more interest.

“We were really trying to get five projects in the ground and at the end of summer, we hadn’t had any,” Mallon added. She noted Conservation Halton also sent out letters to people who attended Healthy Neighboursheds workshops to educate them on the impact storm water has on the ecosystem and the economy.

While Conservation Halton is trying to get residents in older homes to take part, they also encourage people in the newer developments to work on a project.

“Folks who are just moving in to their new subdivision, they don’t have any landscaping done yet," Mallon said. "We’re trying to teach them the importance of diverting their water, away from their house but also not into the municipal system."

The funding for the project was granted through the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change — Canada-Ontario Agreement program earlier this year. The program is now open for enrolment.

The projects are known as Low Impact Development or LID and focused on Waterdown residents living east of Highway 6, south of Parkside Drive, north of Mountain Brown Road and west of Kerns Road.

To take part in the program, residents must complete the project by May 31 and fill out a written submission.