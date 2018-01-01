First babies of 2018 born at midnight

Two Toronto hospitals say the first babies of 2018 were born at the stroke of midnight.

Both St. Michael's Hospital and Humber River Hospital say they each welcomed new babies at exactly 12 a.m. on Jan. 1.

St. Michael's spokesman James Wysotski says a 7-pound, 11-ounce baby girl was born at the hospital as fireworks were going off in nearby Nathan Phillips Square.

In a tweet, Humber River Hospital said a baby named Phillip was born at midnight, closely followed by his twin sister Victoria, who arrived seven seconds later.