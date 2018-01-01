Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor joins Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger on New Year’s Day

The last time Dowdeswell was in Hamilton was to take part in the Queen’s Baton Relay in advance of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Eisenberger, who was attired in a dark blue suit, applauded the spectacle of hosting his levee with Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor.

“We are delighted to have (Dowdeswell) here,” he said. “It’s a great way to partner with the City of Hamilton.”

The estimated over 200 people who patiently stood in line, including counsel generals, the Ambassador of Indonesia Teuku Faizasyah, Hamilton and Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin, were formally introduced to the Lieutenant General and the mayor by members of the military, under the ever watchful eyes of RCMP security. After a brief handshake, a few spoken words, and a photo or two taken, guests were escorted away where they could enjoy some refreshments, or visit one of the many presentations that had been set up including a Dundurn Castle photo booth and period dress up, or enjoy virtual reality experience of a symphony orchestra compliments of Canada 150th organizers. Members of the Bel Canto Youth Choir Ensemble provided seasonal music during the two-hour event.

Dowdeswell, 73, who was installed as Lieutenant Governor in 2014, told the media she is “apolitical”, but said 2017, Canada’s 150th anniversary, reminded the public that “we don’t want to leave people behind, so there is still a lot to do.”

She said the province still has “some unfinished business when it comes to Indigenous peoples and that applies to all of us.

“We have made some real strides in awareness and understanding, but we have a lot more to do.”

Eisenberger, who was accompanied by his wife, Diane, said holding a levee is important for the community to meet and talk to various political leaders.

“It’s a great tradition to start off the New Year,” said Eisenberger, who usually holds his levees a week after Jan. 1. “This is the seat of government. It’s a nice tradition that goes back hundreds of years. I’m happy to continue that tradition.”

The word levee is French that means “to rise.” It originated with King Louis IV, who was his custom to see his male subjects in his bedchamber after rising. The practice spread throughout Europe.

It was in Canada that levee became associated with New Year’s Day. The first recorded levee was held Jan. 1, 1646 in the Chateau St. Louis by Charles Huault de Montmagny, the governor of New France. The tradition was followed by the British representatives in the various colonies.