MPs not immune to sexual misconduct: survey

Eight respondents said the perpetrator was a lobbyist, constituent or other stakeholder known to them through their role in elected politics, while 18 said it was either someone from outside the world of politics or someone who is anonymous or otherwise unknown to them.

One MP, speaking on condition of anonymity to protect her personal privacy, said that while she has never experienced sexual harassment on Parliament Hill, she has heard her male colleagues share many jokes and remarks of a sexual nature about female MPs and employees.

Despite her best efforts to make clear that the jokes — which her colleagues find trivial — are unwelcome and inappropriate, they have not stopped.

The MPs surveyed were nonetheless hesitant to suggest they are worse off than anyone else.

Sixty-three per cent of respondents said they don't believe the level of sexual harassment in political circles is any different than any other workplace.

"I sincerely think it's not any different than anywhere else," said Quebec Liberal MP Alexandra Mendes. "I think it's part of something that is deeply in the male mentality, this sort of undermining of women's capabilities and talents and always sexualizing just about everything."

One MP recalled a voter slipping his hand onto her buttocks when they posed for a photo together during the 2015 federal election campaign.

"I remember the discomfort of having to push his hand away after," she said, but decided to stay silent.

"What does one do with that? Tell him he's disgusting and that it's nauseating?" she said, noting she was on the campaign trail.

"No, I let it go and it's over."

There was a higher number of MPs who said they had either witnessed, or been told about, sexual misconduct targeting another woman in their entourage, be it a staffer, page, intern, House of Commons employee or MP.

Two-thirds of respondents said such behaviour had occurred rarely, while another four said it happened often.

The vast majority said they had never heard about the same things happening to a man, although six respondents did say they had either witnessed or been told about sexual misconduct directed at men in their entourage. They described the instances as rare.

Diane Lebouthillier, the minister for national revenue, said in an interview that she encouraged two young female staffers to file a complaint after she noticed their discomfort with someone in a position of authority.

The House of Commons would not confirm whether it received the complaint.

Lebouthillier, who would not divulge further details, said she told the staffers to add her own name to the complaint and later, they told her they would not have done it without her encouragement, because they did not want to cause her any embarrassment.

She said she told them not to think like that.

"The best friend of violence is silence, so if someone ever says, 'You're going to embarrass me,' that person is not there to help you," she said.

— With files from Mylene Crete and Kristy Kirkup

— Follow @smithjoanna, @MyleneCrete and @kkirkup on Twitter

By Joanna Smith, The Canadian Press