Cold snap spawns surge in frozen water pipes in Hamilton

Close to 100 Hamilton residents have reported frozen water pipes in their homes since winter's first real cold snap hit just before Christmas.

City water director Andrew Grice said 92 frozen pipes in homes have been reported since Dec. 24, while city crews have also had to repair 12 water main breaks over the same period.

The spate of frozen pipe calls is "a bit more than normal" for an average Hamilton winter to this point, Grice said. (Last year, a notably mild winter, saw about a dozen calls in total.)

But Grice added so far, all of the reported pipe freezes have occurred on private property — as opposed to on the city-owned side of the line — and often in poorly insulated walls, rather than in the ground.

In 2015, a record February deep freeze pushed frost levels down several feet and froze hundreds of water lines feeding residential houses. That chilly crisis eventually forced the city to deliver water jugs to affected homeowners, offer special grants and spend millions hiring private contractors to help unfreeze pipes.

So far, daily city tests have shown the frost line extends between 20 and 60 centimetres below the surface, said Grice. Most water service lines are buried 1.5 metres deep and should be unaffected by the surface freeze so far.

Frigid daytime highs of around -17 degrees C are expected again this weekend before temperatures rebound somewhat next week.

"We're keeping a close eye on frost levels, but so far, we're not at concerning levels yet," said Grice, who added the city and will send out special alerts if the ground freezes a metre or more in depth.

At that point, the city will leave phone messages with advice for an estimated 1,200 residents who experienced frozen water services in 2015 or 2016.

The city is only legally responsible for frozen water services lines on public property — the section of water line from the underground main pipe to your private property. (You can report the frozen pipe regardless to the city at 905-546-2489.