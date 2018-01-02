Pilot project to study suicide warning signs

OTTAWA — An Ottawa-based firm has been tapped by the federal government for a pilot project designed to look for warning signs for suicide before tragedy strikes.

Advanced Symbolics Inc., is an artificial intelligence service company set to spend the next three months examining suicide hot spots across the country to better understand precursors to suicide.

Chief scientist Kenton White says the pilot will examine all parts of the country, including Indigenous communities, but he says the goal is not to focus on any particular group.

The project is expected to start at the beginning of February.