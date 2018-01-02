Flamborough-Glanbrook MP Sweet focused on infrastructure, pensions, Opposition in 2018

“I’ve had many concerns raised,” he said of the pension-governing acts. “It started with Nortel, then of course, U.S. Steel and now Sears employees.

“All of them, there’s a trust they have with their employer.”

Sweet said a motion was moved several times at the industry committee by MP Maxime Bernier, which was voted against by the Liberal members.

In the coming year, Sweet said he’s excited for the party to craft new policy for the 2019 election, with a focus on jobs and growth.

“We want to make sure we have great jobs, we attract business investment and protect taxpayers,” he said. “Make sure that there’s fiscal responsibility.”

As well, Sweet said he’s concerned about the federal deficit and debt.

“We want to do the best we can to hold this government to account and make sure that we have policies that will reign in this continuing deficit and bring us back to balance as soon as possible.”

The overwhelming concern constituents brought to Sweet’s attention in 2017 were the Liberal government’s proposed tax changes — a concern he doesn’t see abating in 2018.

“With Flamborough-Glanbrook being where all the Hamilton area farms are, they had big concerns from farm families,” he said. noting while many of the proposed changes have been walked back, it remains to be seen how it will look in the budget. “The devil is in the details.”

Although Sweet has been acclaimed as the Conservative candidate for Flamborough-Glanbrook in the 2019 election, 2018 could see several changes in the Flamborough political landscape: Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale MPP Ted McMeekin running in the new Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas riding, Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge running in the new provincial Flamborough-Glanbrook riding and Ward 14 being wiped out by the Ontario Municipal Board’s ward boundary review decision.

However, Sweet said he’s committed to working with whoever is elected as a representative.

“Whether you’re a councillor or an MPP or MP, it’s incumbent upon you to put any kind of policy differences aside and try to work to the best that you can for your area,” he said.





