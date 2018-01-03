Mayor warns LRT at risk ‘until shovels are in the ground'

Hamilton's $1-billion light rail transit project remains in jeopardy of being stalled if the community elects councillors opposed to the still controversial system in this fall's municipal vote, says Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

Eisenberger, who is seeking his first consecutive mayoral election win in October, said LRT remains "the community's biggest challenge no matter what year."

He said LRT will continue to be at risk until "the shovels are in the ground.

"I've said all along it will be a roller-coaster," said Eisenberger, who was also mayor from 2006 to 2010. Eisenberger lost to Bob Bratina in the 2010 mayoral race.

When asked if LRT can still be stalled or even stopped at this late stage, Eisenberger said "anything can happen."

"It happened in Ottawa. It's possible here. The next council we need to finalize LRT on a simple majority vote. It's not a reconsideration. Who the electorate picks as their councillor if they are supportive of LRT is going to matter greatly."

Ottawa politicians were surprised to discover last month the city's much anticipated $2.1-billion LRT line will be delayed for an unspecified length of time.

Hamilton politicians still have to approve the operating agreement with the province and Metrolinx with regards to the LRT. Metrolinx has already derailed plans to put out a tender call for consortiums to design, build, finance, run and maintain the project. It has left LRT proponents concerned a contract award for the project would be delayed beyond the provincial election in June. The project is scheduled to begin construction in 2019, with completion expected in 2024.

Eisenberger, who defeated anti-LRT mayoral candidate and former Stoney Creek councillor Brad Clark in the 2014 mayoral race, expects a number of candidates for mayor and council to emerge and run against LRT.

"We will have to put our case forward to be clear about the benefits of LRT and why it is important for our city," said Eisenberger.