The Latest: Ex-hostage Boyle makes video court appearance

OTTAWA — The Latest on former hostage Joshua Boyle, who faces 15 charges in Canada, including sexual assault. (all times local):

9:40 AM.

Canadian ex-hostage Joshua Boyle has made a brief appearance via video link for his preliminary hearing after being charged with offences including sexual assault, forcible confinement and administering a noxious drug.

A judge granted lawyer Ninetta Caparelli's request for adjournment until Monday so the defence can work on a bail plan.