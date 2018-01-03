Energy and health care boost TSX to record close

TORONTO — Rallying oil prices helped push Canada's main stock index and its U.S. counterparts into record territory, as the loonie lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 61.56 points to 16,371.55, with energy shares up 1.5 per cent as the February crude contract surged US$1.26 to US$61.63 per barrel.

Health-care stocks also gave the TSX a boost, with shares of licensed marijuana producers such as Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) and Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH) up more than 10 per cent and six per cent on the day.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 98.67 points to 24,922.68. The S&P 500 index added 17.25 points to 2,713.06 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 58.63 points to 7,065.53.