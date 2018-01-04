Death on Dundurn: Accused killer denies firing gun at student party

The lawyer for one of two men accused of killing Brandon Musgrave and wounding two others at a 2010 student party has told a jury there is no evidence his client killed or hurt anyone that night.

Lawyer Christopher Hicks, in his closing address on Wednesday, said Tyrone Chambers has gone so far as to take the stand to prove his innocence -- but that even the evidence shows the three bullets recovered from the scene do not belong to the gun Chambers said he pulled out to scare off the party-goers.

Chambers maintains he never fired his gun and that his co-accused Joshua Warner did all the shooting.

Chambers, 31, and Warner, 29, are on trial for second-degree murder in Musgrave's death and aggravated assault in the shooting of two other students who were seriously injured but survived. The trial started in late October and is wrapping up with closing arguments on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The jury was told this is a second trial for the pair and that the result of their first one was overturned on appeal because of an error by the judge in that case.

Chambers, in this trial, admitted taking a loaded handgun, hidden in a black sock, to the March 12, 2010 party at 53 Dundurn St. S. – and to pointing it during a dispute over music that Chambers did not like and wanted changed.

But he said he did not shoot – and that the fired revolver police found afterwards belonged to Warner.

Musgrave, 18, a Hamilton teen who was a guest at the party hosted by Columbia International College students, was shot and killed while trying to calm the dispute between Chambers and Wesley Adi, the person playing the music, court has heard.

Musgrave was shot in the head. Kauner Chinambu, also 18 at the time, was shot in the chest and wrist. Ted Tsibu-Darkou, then 20, was shot in the shoulder.

Hicks pointed out to the jury that Chambers testified he had a 380-calibre automatic pistol – and that police found a 380-calibre bullet at his apartment after the shootings. But because all three bullets retrieved from the scene were 22-calibre, Hicks said it can be inferred that Chambers is telling the truth.