Artists upset over stalled subway art project

The TTC is getting legal advice on its risk and exposure related to the Ontario Human Rights Code, he said. They are also getting legal advice on the art's ownership.

"The artist has some control over their art, they always do, and we're not in disagreement with that," Ross said. "We're trying to come to a resolution, otherwise we would just do what we wanted."

Ross said he's hopeful the TTC board will discuss several legal options in its next meeting in mid-January.

Edler said he first realized there would be problems when he was at the station working on the final touches of the piece just before Christmas and saw TTC officials type the word "f--k" on the control panel and take cellphone photographs of the words on the screens.

He said shortly after that he received an email from the TTC brass saying they weren't opening the installation to the public. He begged them for a last-minute presentation at the station, but that didn't work.

Edler said he called then-TTC CEO Andy Byford and they discussed using a filter for a black list of words, but both agreed that wouldn't work — there were too many ways around those systems.

"And, of course, that's censorship," Edler said.

The TTC then proposed a "white list" of safe words that users could choose from, Ross said.

But Edler scoffed at that idea.

"Of course that's completely crazy and (George Orwell's) '1984'-like and definitely sounds more like North Korea than Canada," Edler said.

Part of the goal, Edler said, is to provoke discussion about censorship and the use of public spaces.

"I am thankful to have this discussion via the media, whether it's wrong or right, so in some way the piece is working on a different level," he said. "Although I would prefer to have the piece working on site."

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press