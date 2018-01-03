OPP officer charged with domestic assault

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Provincial police say a 17-year veteran with the force has been charged after a domestic incident.

O-P-P says officers with its Stormont detachment responded to a domestic incident in Smiths Falls, Ont., involving an off-duty officer on December 20th.

They say the officer was then charged with domestic assault.

The force says the officer, who has not been named, was put on on administrative duties and will appear in court on Jan. 9.