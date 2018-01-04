Man, 81, charged in death of wife, 76

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say an 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife.
They say officers were called to a home at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they found a woman with severe injuries.
Barbara Kovic was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say her death has been ruled a homicide.
Police say the woman's husband, Ante Kovic, was also found in the residence and has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Police in Toronto say an 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife.
They say officers were called to a home at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they found a woman with severe injuries.
Barbara Kovic was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say her death has been ruled a homicide.
Police say the woman's husband, Ante Kovic, was also found in the residence and has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Police in Toronto say an 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife.
They say officers were called to a home at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they found a woman with severe injuries.
Barbara Kovic was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say her death has been ruled a homicide.
Police say the woman's husband, Ante Kovic, was also found in the residence and has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.
By The Canadian Press