Locke Street bounces back after ‘terrifying’ masked mob attack

Just who "they" are is what police are investigating, with no arrests made so far.

Insp. Paul Hamilton suggested that an anarchist book fair held at Westdale Secondary School over the weekend is one place they would look for suspects.

He added that in 28 years on the police service he has never seen an incident like Saturday's.

"I'd say it's uncommon for any community in this province," he said. "We're going to utilize every aspect of our investigative services ... We're going to leave no stone unturned."

An organizer at the anarchist book fair Sunday declined comment and asked a Spectator reporter not to approach others attending. A handwritten sign on the wall read: "No cops/No photography/No bull — t."

A group of masked protesters carrying a banner reading, "We Are the Ungovernable" marches down Locke Street Saturday night | Photo Courtesy of Carmela Oliverio

The fair offered workshops all weekend including one at 4:30 p.m. Saturday titled "Adapt and Destroy: Counterinsurgency and Social War." A dinner was scheduled from 6-9 p.m. afterward at The Tower Anarchist Social Space at the corner of Cannon and Victoria streets.

No one answered the door at The Tower Sunday afternoon.

Attempts to reach another local anarchists group, called The Hamilton Institute, were unsuccessful. On its website an unsigned post boasts of last summer's campaign against gentrification in the city, including vandalism and graffiti attacks on businesses on Barton Street and in Westdale, "that seek to attract rich people and investors."

Some on social media suggested that if gentrification was the purpose of Saturday's chaos, Locke Street makes little sense as a target, since the vibrant street gentrified many years ago.

Moreover, some tweeted, corporate symbols, often the target of anarchist protest, were not attacked on Locke, but rather small businesses.

Numerous members of Hamilton police, including the ACTION Team and the Emergency Response Team, begin their patrol after a group of about 30 individuals dressed in black clothing with their faces covered walked down Locke Street carrying a banner that said, "We Are The Ungovernables". The group began setting off fireworks, damaging vehicles and throwing rocks at store windows. | Scott Gardner , The Hamilton Spectator

On the other hand, automobiles vandalized were higher-end vehicles: a BMW, an Acura, an Audi.

It was just before 10 p.m. Saturday when the first signs of trouble evolved in Durand Park on Park Street South, as Hamilton police responded to a "mischief in progress" call.

But when two police officers arrived, a large group of people dressed in black had gathered, with some wearing masks, who began pelting the officers with rocks.

As the police called for backup some in the protest group left, but others headed west toward Locke Street South and Aberdeen Avenue.

Insp. Hamilton said police called in about 30 officers from all three patrol divisions, the ACTION team, and the emergency response and K9 units — but by the time they had assembled the rampaging group on Locke was gone.

"This was obviously not a peaceful protest," Hamilton said. "These were not people exercising their right to free speech. These were criminals committing criminal acts, and this will be investigated fully."

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath signs the boarding put up on the shattered windows of Donut Monster on Locke Street Sunday. | Scott Gardner , The Hamilton Spectator

Customers in some restaurants hid under tables in reaction to the sounds of glass shattering and firecrackers banging.

Bitten on Locke co-owner Rebecca Tomasic had been locking up the shop for the night when she saw the mob approach.

She ran to her car parked across the street and locked herself inside and saw someone in the marching group throw a large rock through her store window.

"It was terrifying," she said shortly afterwards.

Carmela Oliverio sat with friends inside Mattson and Co. restaurant on Locke and Alexander Street, when she heard fireworks and then watched as members of the mob threw eggs at their window.

An outpouring of support for Locke Street businesses emerged Sunday on social media, with some pledging to visit for coffee, lunch or dinner and others asking how they can help.

Horwath is asking Hamiltonians to support businesses on Locke Street on March 10, which has been dubbed #LoveLockeDay.

A sign in the door of Bitten On Locke announcing the store will be closed for the day, beside a boarded-up broken window. | Scott Gardner , The Hamilton Spectator

At Donut Monster people penned messages on boarded up windows such as "You belong" and "We will grow closer as a neighbourhood by supporting one another."

Ward 1 Coun. Aidan Johnson called the vandalism "shameful, outrageous ... and profoundly unfair to the good merchants of Locke Street and their hard-working employees, many of whom are young people."

He spoke with shop owners, workers and neighbours. While there is a lot of "shock and sadness," Johnson said they are inspired by the community support.

The owner of the Swiss Chalet on York Boulevard, Manny Rebelo, even took to Locke Street Sunday handing out free quarter-chicken dinners.

A witness shows cell phone video to police after a group of about 30 individuals dressed in black clothing with their faces covered walked down Locke Street Saturday night carrying a banner that said, "We Are The Ungovernables". The group began setting off fireworks, damaging vehicles and throwing rocks at store windows. | Scott Gardner , The Hamilton Spectator

"Seeing the outpouring of support just goes to show you that the good far outweighs any negativity," he said.

Hamilton police forensic unit officers gathered evidence overnight Saturday and remained on scene Sunday. Insp. Hamilton said that while masks worn by some members of the mob pose a challenge, police are reviewing surveillance footage, social media and video taken by witnesses.

"Somebody knows who's responsible for this, and we would ask that anybody who does have information to come forward or to call Crime Stoppers," he said.

Anyone who witnessed the event or had property damaged is asked to contact Hamilton police Det. Jamie Simpson at 905-546-3816.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com.

Ronn Mattai , owner of the restaurant Mattson and Co. hoses egg off the patio of his restaurant after a group of about 30 individuals dressed in black clothing with their faces covered walked down Locke Street Saturrday night carrying a banner that said, "We Are The Ungovernables". The group began setting off fireworks, damaging vehicles and throwing rocks and eggs at store windows. | Scott Gardner , The Hamilton Spectator

