New lender will target poor countries: chief

"A Canadian DFI has been under consideration for around 40 years, without action. The Harper government should be recognized for having finally moved on the issue in its final budget," said Brett House, deputy chief economist for Scotiabank and a long-time advocate for such an organization.

"The Trudeau government should equally be recognized for following through on this commitment in its original ministerial mandate letters and its first budget."

However, neither party did enough to make it succeed, House said, because the $300-million investment is not enough.

Canada's investment lags behind its G7 partners and needs to be between $350- and $500-million to be sustainable, he said.

Lamontagne dismissed the criticism, saying the institution will go after small- and medium-sized enterprises, something he said he had much experience with managing Enablis Financial Corp.

The focus will be on funding small projects that are sustainable and can make a tangible difference in a community, while leaving large infrastructure projects that cost in the tens of millions to others, he said.

Electricity is a good example, he said.

Something needs to be done about the 15 per cent of the planet that is still off the grid. Correcting that could do something about the four million women and girls who die annually from household pollution from cooking with solid fuels, said Lamontagne.

Lamontagne said he's confident he can tap into the network of "impact investors" who aren't afraid of venturing into the least developed, most unstable parts of the world.

Enablis boasted a portfolio of 150 small- and medium-sized enterprises in renewable energy, infrastructure and telecommunications across Africa.

"What we found very quickly was there was a lot of money chasing very few deals."

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press