Woman, 26, dead in apparent homicide: police

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say a 26-year-old woman is dead and the homicide unit is investigating.

Peel Regional Police say a call came in for a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., at about 5 a.m. on Monday.

They say the woman's body was found outside in a residential area.

Police say a 39-year-old Toronto man is wanted in the woman's death.