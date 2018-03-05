Energy drives TSX higher, loonie down

TORONTO — Oil and gas company stocks helped drive Canada's main stock index higher as waning fears that a trade war would break out helped power Wall Street higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index climbed 156.69 points to 15,541.28. Among the biggest gainers in the energy sector were Crew Energy Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp., up more than 17 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

South of the border, U.S. stocks surged in afternoon trading. Investors are hoping the White House won't follow through on threats to impose steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 336.70 points to 24,874.76. The S&P 500 index was up 29.69 points to 2,720.94 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 72.83 points to 7,330.70.