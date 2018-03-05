Toronto stock index gains, loonie down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock market showed moderate gains this morning, with much of the lift coming from the energy and pharmaceutical sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.25 points to 15,452.84, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.09 points to 24,569.15. The S&P 500 index was up 5.65 points to 2,696.90 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 11.68 points to 7,269.55.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.07 cents US, down from Friday's average price of 77.57 cents US.