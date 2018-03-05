A timeline of events in the case of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

August 2017 _ Police launch Project Prism to investigate the disappearances of Esen and Kinsman.

September 2017 _ Project Prism officers identify Bruce McArthur ``as someone to be included or excluded as being involved in the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman.''

Dec. 8, 2017 _ Police Chief Mark Saunders says the force will review its practices in missing persons investigations. He denies that there is evidence suggesting a serial killer is walking the streets of Toronto.

Jan. 17, 2018 _ Police uncover evidence suggesting McArthur was responsible for both Kinsman and Esen's deaths, along with the deaths of other unidentified people.

Jan. 18, 2018 _ McArthur is arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Esen and Kinsman. Police say McArthur is believed to be responsible for other deaths.

Jan. 19, 2018 _ McArthur has his first court appearance.

Jan. 29, 2018 _ McArthur is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Mahmudi, Kayhan and Lisowick. Police call McArthur an alleged serial killer and say more victims may be identified.

Feb. 8, 2018 _ Police say they've recovered the remains of six people from planters at a house where McArthur worked as a landscaper, and say they expect to lay more charges.

Feb. 13, 2018 _ Police say excavation at the home's backyard turned up no human remains, but suggest they may ``revisit the scene'' when the weather warms up.

Feb. 23, 2018 _ Police lay a sixth charge of first-degree murder against McArthur, identify Navaratnam as one of the alleged victims whose remains were found in the planters.

March 5, 2018 _ Police say they've recovered the remains of a seventh person linked to McArthur. They also release the photograph of a dead man believed to be a victim of McArthur in the hopes the public will help identify him.

By The Canadian Press