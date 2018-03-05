Flamborough's de-amalgamation leader Roman Sarachman considering political options

The chair of the de-amalgamation group, Free Flamborough, is seriously thinking about whether to run for provincial office or the Hamilton mayor’s chair, or even both.
“This will be my last hurrah,” said Roman Sarachman, 70. “I still have some energy left.”
Sarachman is already approved by the conservative-leaning Trillium Party of Ontario, which counts as its most notable candidate Jack MacLaren, the former Tory MPP, who is running in Carleton-Mississippi Mills, to be the candidate for Flamborough-Glanbrook.
Sarachman, who operates a house-building business, was drawn to the Trillium Party because they will allow candidates to represent their constituents’ wishes, and it will offer a binding referendum on amalgamation for Hamilton, a contentious event that still rankles former suburban residents that took place by the Mike Harris Tories in 2000.
“That’s what I always wanted, a referendum,” said Sarachman of Flamborough.
He remains “upset” with the Progressive Conservative Party, and former leader Patrick Brown, that hand-picked Ward 7 Coun. Donna Skelly to be their candidate in Flamborough-Glanbrook for the provincial election, while dismissing candidates Nick Lauwers, Dan Sadler and Albert Marshall. Sadler and Lauwers have recently called on the party to hold a new nomination meeting. Sarachman said he even supported Brown for the party leadership race in 2015.
The Tories made a similar decision in 2011 when then leader Tim Hudak picked Skelly over former 2007 candidate Chris Corrigan, a retired Canadian army colonel.
“I don’t know what (Donna Skelly) is up to,” said Sarachman. “This is not the democratic way.”
Also running in Flamborough-Glanbrook is Liberal candidate and Ward 15 councillor Judi Partridge.
As for a possible challenge to Mayor Fred Eisenberger in the November municipal election, Sarachman said it could happen. He is also “upset” how Eisenberger handled the city’s ward boundary review process that ultimately led the Ontario Municipal Board to select a boundary structure for this fall’s municipal election that eliminated Ward 14, the city’s only rural ward and one of two Flamborough representatives from the council table.
Sarachman thought about seeking legal action against the Ontario Municipal Board decision, but instead filed a complaint with the Ontario Ombudsman, arguing he didn’t “feel” the board held “proper” meetings.
Sarachman is also convinced the mayor if re-elected will seek to eliminate area-rating from transit, which will increase property taxes for rural residents, especially in Flamborough.
“I think we are getting shafted,” said Sarachman. “I’m not going to let Eisenberger do it. He has done nothing for Hamilton.”
Talking like he is already in the mayor’s race, Sarachman said the crime rate in Hamilton continues to increase, the downtown is “filthy,” taxpayers’ money is not being properly spent, and the mayor “isn’t being fair” to Flamborough or the other former suburban areas.
Sarachman said he will make a decision about whether he will run provincially after talking with a few or his supporters next week, while also indicating he could also seek the mayor’s job as well. His family has already told him not to run, but Sarachman said he wants to get younger people involved in the fight.
“I could run for both,” said Sarachman. “My family is against it. But this is my last kick at the can.”
