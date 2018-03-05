Flamborough's de-amalgamation leader Roman Sarachman considering political options

As for a possible challenge to Mayor Fred Eisenberger in the November municipal election, Sarachman said it could happen. He is also “upset” how Eisenberger handled the city’s ward boundary review process that ultimately led the Ontario Municipal Board to select a boundary structure for this fall’s municipal election that eliminated Ward 14, the city’s only rural ward and one of two Flamborough representatives from the council table.

Sarachman thought about seeking legal action against the Ontario Municipal Board decision, but instead filed a complaint with the Ontario Ombudsman, arguing he didn’t “feel” the board held “proper” meetings.

Sarachman is also convinced the mayor if re-elected will seek to eliminate area-rating from transit, which will increase property taxes for rural residents, especially in Flamborough.

“I think we are getting shafted,” said Sarachman. “I’m not going to let Eisenberger do it. He has done nothing for Hamilton.”

Talking like he is already in the mayor’s race, Sarachman said the crime rate in Hamilton continues to increase, the downtown is “filthy,” taxpayers’ money is not being properly spent, and the mayor “isn’t being fair” to Flamborough or the other former suburban areas.

Sarachman said he will make a decision about whether he will run provincially after talking with a few or his supporters next week, while also indicating he could also seek the mayor’s job as well. His family has already told him not to run, but Sarachman said he wants to get younger people involved in the fight.

“I could run for both,” said Sarachman. “My family is against it. But this is my last kick at the can.”