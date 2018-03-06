Extended closure of Waterdown's Parkside Drive due to Bell infrastructure

At long last, Parkside Drive in Waterdown has reopened — but the delay due to issues with Bell infrastructure under the roadway.

A stretch of the key east-west corridor was closed for a culvert replacement between Duncan Avenue and Braeheid Avenue from Sept. 18 until Feb. 23. The work was originally supposed to be closed until the end of November, but the delay was due the infrastructure replacement, said Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge.

“The contractor was not behind schedule,” she explained. “What held it up was the Bell infrastructure that was underneath the bridge, encased in cement.

“It had to be completely rebuilt — the contractor can’t do that, it has to be done by Bell.”

She noted the project would have been on schedule, if not for the completely unanticipated infrastructure replacement.

“That’s what held that project up — it was not the contractor,” she said. “That infrastructure was in much worse shape than it was thought to be.”

However, more roadwork is on the horizon for Parkside, as Phase 2 of the upgrades got underway March 5.

The additional roadwork will include the widening of Parkside Drive to three lanes, including a continuous turn lane from Hollybush Drive to Main Street North. The works will include the installation of new sidewalks, bike lanes and larger boulevards on both sides of the road, Partridge noted. As well, the construction will include two new stoplights and a pedestrian crossover.

Work is currently beginning on Parkside from Braeheid, east to Main Street North, with work to follow from Braeheid to Hollybush.

The work has necessitated the removal of a few trees along Parkside — specifically some large older trees near Hamilton Street — which provoked an outcry among residents, Partridge noted.