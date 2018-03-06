Flamborough-Glanbrook MP 'disappointed' in Liberal budget

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MP David Sweet is disappointed with Trudeau Liberal government’s latest budget.

The budget, which lays out $21.5 billion in new spending over six years, is entitled Equality + Growth. It was tabled Feb. 27 by Finance Minister Bill Morneau and included funding for science and research, cybersecurity and support for Indigenous children.

It also featured funding to improve rural broadband internet, as well as announcing gender pay equity measures and the creation of an advisory council on implementing a national pharmacare strategy, both with no cost attached.

Sweet is displeased with the projected $18.1 billion deficit, noting the Liberals only have one more full budget cycle remaining, and many election promises remained unfulfilled.

“We’re racking up the debt three times faster than they said we would and there’s no chance for a balanced budget for a quarter century,” he said. “It’s disappointing in really every way.”

Sweet said when the debt service rate hits $35 billion, which is what the Liberals are projecting, that amounts to a lot of hospitals and a lot of hospices that could be built.

“Why we talk about debt is it consumes future opportunities for new programming or tax savings — whichever one you want,” he said. “The more you allow this debt to climb, the more your debt service is.”

While Sweet noted the Conservative government ran deficits in 2008 and 2009, in the prior good years the government paid down billions of dollars of debt.

“That’s what you do when the economy is good, when revenues are good for the federal government,” he said, “so that in the bad years, when you have to make some adjustments, you can do that.”

Sweet added he doesn't agree with the Liberals’ justification of the deficit through a debt-to-GDP ratio argument.