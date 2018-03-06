Flamborough-Glanbrook MP 'disappointed' in Liberal budget

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MP David Sweet is disappointed with Trudeau Liberal government’s latest budget.
The budget, which lays out $21.5 billion in new spending over six years, is entitled Equality + Growth. It was tabled Feb. 27 by Finance Minister Bill Morneau and included funding for science and research, cybersecurity and support for Indigenous children.
It also featured funding to improve rural broadband internet, as well as announcing gender pay equity measures and the creation of an advisory council on implementing a national pharmacare strategy, both with no cost attached.
Sweet is displeased with the projected $18.1 billion deficit, noting the Liberals only have one more full budget cycle remaining, and many election promises remained unfulfilled.
“We’re racking up the debt three times faster than they said we would and there’s no chance for a balanced budget for a quarter century,” he said. “It’s disappointing in really every way.”
Sweet said when the debt service rate hits $35 billion, which is what the Liberals are projecting, that amounts to a lot of hospitals and a lot of hospices that could be built.
“Why we talk about debt is it consumes future opportunities for new programming or tax savings — whichever one you want,” he said. “The more you allow this debt to climb, the more your debt service is.”
While Sweet noted the Conservative government ran deficits in 2008 and 2009, in the prior good years the government paid down billions of dollars of debt.
“That’s what you do when the economy is good, when revenues are good for the federal government,” he said, “so that in the bad years, when you have to make some adjustments, you can do that.”
Sweet added he doesn't agree with the Liberals’ justification of the deficit through a debt-to-GDP ratio argument.
“I’m very suspect of the projections,” he said. “All their projections are the most flowery kind of returns in the economy.”
However, he said U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of damaging tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, as well as India’s increase of tariffs on Canadian beans crops and the looming NAFTA negotiations, don’t paint such a rosy picture.
Sweet noted the economic projections could take a turn for the worse very quickly.
“Never has a prime minister spent so much and accomplished so little,” he said. “For example, nothing for infrastructure.
“One of the biggest challenges for people in Flamborough-Glanbrook is gridlock — trying to get to and from work.”
He argued the Liberals said during the election campaign that the reason for running deficits was to fund an infrastructure deficit.
Sweet added the budget contained no substantive spending for seniors or veterans or palliative and hospice care.
“This was a big promise they said they’d fulfil,” he said of palliative and hospice care funding. “They wanted to make sure people had access to palliative care and hospice care because doctor-assisted suicide was legislated.
“Still nothing.”
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MP David Sweet is disappointed with Trudeau Liberal government’s latest budget.
The budget, which lays out $21.5 billion in new spending over six years, is entitled Equality + Growth. It was tabled Feb. 27 by Finance Minister Bill Morneau and included funding for science and research, cybersecurity and support for Indigenous children.
It also featured funding to improve rural broadband internet, as well as announcing gender pay equity measures and the creation of an advisory council on implementing a national pharmacare strategy, both with no cost attached.
Sweet is displeased with the projected $18.1 billion deficit, noting the Liberals only have one more full budget cycle remaining, and many election promises remained unfulfilled.
“We’re racking up the debt three times faster than they said we would and there’s no chance for a balanced budget for a quarter century,” he said. “It’s disappointing in really every way.”
Sweet said when the debt service rate hits $35 billion, which is what the Liberals are projecting, that amounts to a lot of hospitals and a lot of hospices that could be built.
“Why we talk about debt is it consumes future opportunities for new programming or tax savings — whichever one you want,” he said. “The more you allow this debt to climb, the more your debt service is.”
While Sweet noted the Conservative government ran deficits in 2008 and 2009, in the prior good years the government paid down billions of dollars of debt.
“That’s what you do when the economy is good, when revenues are good for the federal government,” he said, “so that in the bad years, when you have to make some adjustments, you can do that.”
Sweet added he doesn't agree with the Liberals’ justification of the deficit through a debt-to-GDP ratio argument.
“I’m very suspect of the projections,” he said. “All their projections are the most flowery kind of returns in the economy.”
However, he said U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of damaging tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, as well as India’s increase of tariffs on Canadian beans crops and the looming NAFTA negotiations, don’t paint such a rosy picture.
Sweet noted the economic projections could take a turn for the worse very quickly.
“Never has a prime minister spent so much and accomplished so little,” he said. “For example, nothing for infrastructure.
“One of the biggest challenges for people in Flamborough-Glanbrook is gridlock — trying to get to and from work.”
He argued the Liberals said during the election campaign that the reason for running deficits was to fund an infrastructure deficit.
Sweet added the budget contained no substantive spending for seniors or veterans or palliative and hospice care.
“This was a big promise they said they’d fulfil,” he said of palliative and hospice care funding. “They wanted to make sure people had access to palliative care and hospice care because doctor-assisted suicide was legislated.
“Still nothing.”
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MP David Sweet is disappointed with Trudeau Liberal government’s latest budget.
The budget, which lays out $21.5 billion in new spending over six years, is entitled Equality + Growth. It was tabled Feb. 27 by Finance Minister Bill Morneau and included funding for science and research, cybersecurity and support for Indigenous children.
It also featured funding to improve rural broadband internet, as well as announcing gender pay equity measures and the creation of an advisory council on implementing a national pharmacare strategy, both with no cost attached.
Sweet is displeased with the projected $18.1 billion deficit, noting the Liberals only have one more full budget cycle remaining, and many election promises remained unfulfilled.
“We’re racking up the debt three times faster than they said we would and there’s no chance for a balanced budget for a quarter century,” he said. “It’s disappointing in really every way.”
Sweet said when the debt service rate hits $35 billion, which is what the Liberals are projecting, that amounts to a lot of hospitals and a lot of hospices that could be built.
“Why we talk about debt is it consumes future opportunities for new programming or tax savings — whichever one you want,” he said. “The more you allow this debt to climb, the more your debt service is.”
While Sweet noted the Conservative government ran deficits in 2008 and 2009, in the prior good years the government paid down billions of dollars of debt.
“That’s what you do when the economy is good, when revenues are good for the federal government,” he said, “so that in the bad years, when you have to make some adjustments, you can do that.”
Sweet added he doesn't agree with the Liberals’ justification of the deficit through a debt-to-GDP ratio argument.
“I’m very suspect of the projections,” he said. “All their projections are the most flowery kind of returns in the economy.”
However, he said U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of damaging tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, as well as India’s increase of tariffs on Canadian beans crops and the looming NAFTA negotiations, don’t paint such a rosy picture.
Sweet noted the economic projections could take a turn for the worse very quickly.
“Never has a prime minister spent so much and accomplished so little,” he said. “For example, nothing for infrastructure.
“One of the biggest challenges for people in Flamborough-Glanbrook is gridlock — trying to get to and from work.”
He argued the Liberals said during the election campaign that the reason for running deficits was to fund an infrastructure deficit.
Sweet added the budget contained no substantive spending for seniors or veterans or palliative and hospice care.
“This was a big promise they said they’d fulfil,” he said of palliative and hospice care funding. “They wanted to make sure people had access to palliative care and hospice care because doctor-assisted suicide was legislated.
“Still nothing.”