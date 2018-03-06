McArthur investigators get dozens of tips

Toronto police say they've received dozens of tips since releasing a photo of a dead man believed to be a victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Investigators put out the photo on Monday, saying they were taking the rare step in hopes someone could help identify the person.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga says investigators are sifting through information they've received, but says identifying the man could take weeks.

Police have said the man was dead when the picture was taken, but won't say when or how they obtained the image.