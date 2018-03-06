Man who killed family will have more freedoms

HALIFAX — A mentally ill Nova Scotia man who killed his mother and two grandparents in 2015 has been granted unescorted day passes from a secure hospital, despite family pleas that he wasn't ready for more freedom.

A team of mental-health professionals told the Criminal Code Review Board Tuesday that Codey Hennigar should be granted more freedoms, having shown no signs of violence or psychotic symptoms.

Dr. Scott Theriault said the 33-year-old man was ready to be given more freedoms, having completed all programming at the East Coast Forensic Hospital and having been successful on escorted trips into the community.

The Crown argued his privileges should not be broadened.

Hennigar's younger brother, Chandler, told the board he didn't think it was right to give such privileges to someone who had killed his family only three years earlier.

"I still don't believe that he's ready," said Chandler, as his older brother grabbed a tissue and wiped a tear from his eye. "Have you stopped to ask whether or not it's right? ... And what happens if you're wrong and I'm right?"

But Peter Lederman, the board's chairman, said Hennigar must be given a chance to integrate back into the community, under the strict monitoring and control of the hospital.

"The board's primary responsibility is public safety. At the same time, we have to allow Mr. Hennigar to progress," said Lederman. "That means a gradual ability to get back into the community."

He was granted unescorted day passes, but Lederman stressed that Hennigar still has to work his way up to that level of freedom, likely by first having unescorted access to the hospital grounds.

Eventually, the unescorted passes will allow Hennigar to leave the hospital for a minimum of three hours and a maximum of 12 hours. His conditions include staying away from Musquodoboit Valley — where many of his family lives — a weapons prohibition, and providing an itinerary and keeping in contact with hospital staff when he does leave.