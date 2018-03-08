Storm brings messy mix of snow, rain to East

HALIFAX — A large nor'easter was blowing through much of Atlantic Canada today, with another system expected to bring more messy weather over the weekend.

Environment Canada issued special weather warnings for Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, P.E.I. and New Brunswick.

Snow was forecast to develop over southwestern portions of Nova Scotia before eventually spreading eastward and turning to rain.

New Brunswick was expected to get heavy winds and up to 20 centimetres of snow, with another 15 centimetres possible from another system moving in Saturday.