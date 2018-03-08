High court to hear Cindy Gladue appeal

A medical examiner testified that an 11-centimetre cut in Gladue’s vaginal wall was caused by a sharp object.

The controversial acquittal sparked an outcry and demonstrations in several cities.

Barton's Edmonton defence lawyer Dino Bottos said the Supreme Court now has a chance to clarify the law surrounding consent.

"The #MeToo movement is calling for robust and perhaps wholesale changes to the law of consent in the context of sexual assault. The defence bar across the country is saying the law, as it is, strikes the right balance and there's no change necessary," Bottos said.

"This represents the Supreme Court of Canada's opportunity to weigh in on that and to say ... whether some tinkering of the law is required."

Julie Kaye, research adviser for the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women, said the decision to hear the appeal is "disheartening."

Kaye said the Supreme Court has already issued a number of rulings on consent and recognized racism and discrimination toward Indigenous women at criminal trials. The appeal means the Gladue family's pain over her death will be prolonged, she said.

"To put the family through another long process and to leave things up in the air for the Indigenous community when there is that body of evidence is difficult to take."

Lise Gotell, who chairs the Women's Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF), said the ruling is disappointing because the organization believes the Alberta Appeal Court "got it right."

"This is a case that has critical implications for women's rights to body autonomy and also the rights of Indigenous women. And it was especially disappointing that this decision to grant leave would come on International Women's Day."

Bottos expects the high court will hear the appeal either late this year or early 2019.

