Free traders need united front: Scheer

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says nations that believe in free trade need to present a united front against the protectionist moves coming out of the United States.

Scheer is in London meeting British politicians to promote a promise that if he is elected prime minister next year he will prioritize a free-trade agreement with the United Kingdom after it officially leaves the European Union.

However, he says a hot topic at most meetings is President Donald Trump's proposal to impose steel and aluminum tariffs, which may be signed later today.

Scheer says countries like Canada, the U.K. and other members of the European Union which are committed to free trade need to stick together and convince the United States not to move forward with steel or any other new tariffs.