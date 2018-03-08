Alberta threatens to turn off taps in oil fight

Notley said the province is looking at taking action on oil and natural gas.

Each day, Alberta currently exports 44,000 barrels per day of gasoline and 47,000 barrels of diesel to B.C., representing more than 20 per cent of its total production.

Alberta exports 2.4 billion cubic feet per day of marketable natural gas to B.C. per day, representing one quarter of its production. About 17 per cent of those exports are used by B.C., with the rest going to the United States.

Notley's announcement echoes action taken in 1980 by former Alberta premier Peter Lougheed in a showdown with the federal government.

Lougheed announced phased cuts to oil flows amounting to 15 per cent over nine months as well as the cancellation of two large oilsands developments after Pierre Trudeau's Liberals brought in the national energy program with its price controls, new taxes, and revenue sharing.

The two sides brokered a compromise after Lougheed turned off the taps.

Alberta Opposition United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has been pushing Notley for weeks to take a tougher stance with pipeline opponents, including revisiting Lougheed's moves.

"(This) is exactly the strategy I advocated since Day One. And the premier mocked and ridiculed that idea right up until the last few days," said Kenney.

"We're setting the agenda and they're responding."

Notley brought in a ban on B.C. wine in early February after B.C. Premier John Horgan's government announced it would not allow increased oil shipments through the province until it had reviewed oil spill safety.

Notley lifted the ban on Feb. 22 after Horgan said his government would not block extra oil while it asked the courts to determine if B.C. has the authority to take the action it was planning.

Notley and the federal government have stated that the law is clear and Ottawa alone has ultimate jurisdiction on interprovincial pipelines.

Kenney said Notley pulled back too quickly on the wine ban, and said he remains skeptical she will still do what is necessary to get the pipeline built.

"So far this looks like a pro wrestling match between two wings of the NDP, a choreographed fake fight. If they (Notley's government) are really serious about this, they'll back it up with action," he said.

By Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press