February unemployment rates, by province

News 08:46 AM

OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in February. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (revised numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 14.0 per cent (14.0)

— Prince Edward Island 10.1 (10.6)

— Nova Scotia 7.9 (8.2)

— New Brunswick 8.2 (9.1)

— Quebec 5.6 (5.4)

— Ontario 5.5 (5.5)

— Manitoba 5.9 (5.6)

— Saskatchewan 5.6 (5.4)

— Alberta 6.7 (7.0)

— British Columbia 4.7 (4.8)

By The Canadian Press

February unemployment rates, by province

News 08:46 AM

OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in February. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (revised numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 14.0 per cent (14.0)

— Prince Edward Island 10.1 (10.6)

— Nova Scotia 7.9 (8.2)

Related Content

— New Brunswick 8.2 (9.1)

— Quebec 5.6 (5.4)

— Ontario 5.5 (5.5)

— Manitoba 5.9 (5.6)

— Saskatchewan 5.6 (5.4)

— Alberta 6.7 (7.0)

— British Columbia 4.7 (4.8)

By The Canadian Press

February unemployment rates, by province

News 08:46 AM

OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in February. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (revised numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 14.0 per cent (14.0)

— Prince Edward Island 10.1 (10.6)

— Nova Scotia 7.9 (8.2)

Related Content

— New Brunswick 8.2 (9.1)

— Quebec 5.6 (5.4)

— Ontario 5.5 (5.5)

— Manitoba 5.9 (5.6)

— Saskatchewan 5.6 (5.4)

— Alberta 6.7 (7.0)

— British Columbia 4.7 (4.8)

By The Canadian Press