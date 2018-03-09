Mohawk College gets $10.8 million for energy retrofit projects

Mohawk College says it is slowly eliminating its carbon footprint as it meets or even exceeds provincial greenhouse gas emission targets demanded a decad from now.

During an announcement in one of Mohawk College’s electrical substations March 9, Hamilton MPP Ted McMeekin said the institution will receive a $10.8-million grant for energy retrofit projects, while McMaster University will be eligible to apply for a $9.3-million, interest-free loan when it’s available in a month.

“(The projects) will shrink our carbon footprint, while lowering our energy bill,” said Tony Cupido, Mohawk College’s chief building and facilities officer.

Cupido said the funding, which needs to be spent by the end of March 2019, will be used to replace an existing natural gas-fired boiler with an electrical boiler, upgrade two other natural gas-fired boilers and add a “tractor-trailer size” battery system that when up and running will be able to power about 1,000 homes.

In addition, the money will be used to build a solar-powered car park for over 200 parking spaces in the college’s lot, generating enough power for about 400 homes. It will be used to help power the new net-zero $54-million Joyce Centre for Partnership and Innovation building currently under construction.

The college will also install 12 electrical vehicle charging stations at the Fennell Street campus and four at its Stoney Creek campus. The Fennell campus currently has four.

Cupido said the college is seeking a $6-million loan this year to install a solar carport at the Stoney Creek campus.

Cupido said the improvements will help the college reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25 per cent, on its way to meeting or exceeding the provincial government’s 2030 targets. In addition, he said the facility’s energy bills are projected to be reduced by $360,000.

Meanwhile, Roger Couldrey of McMaster University said the facility will apply to the province for a $9.3 million interest-free loan. He said the university will “probably” use the funding to improve the energy efficiency of the fume hooded ventilation system in the school’s labs. He said the university has already made millions of dollars in investments to replace lighting, upgrades to the boiler and steam trap replacement and installing new HVAC and electrical systems.