RCMP charges Vice-Admiral Mark Norman

None of the allegations against Norman have been tested in court.

The Liberals ultimately decided to proceed with the project; the MV Asterix was delivered to the navy this week and Davie is currently in talks with the Liberal government for the provision of icebreakers to the Canadian Coast Guard.

The RCMP quietly launched their investigation in December 2015 in response to a complaint from the government about the decision to revisit the MV Asterix project being reported in the media.

The investigation saw the Mounties seize documents and emails from two lobbying firms in Ottawa as well as Davie's head office in Levis, Que. It also involved assistance from U.S. authorities, the RCMP said Friday.

The first hint of an investigation came in January 2017 when Norman was suspended as vice-chief of defence staff.

Even then, the government refused to say why Norman had been relieved of his duties until several media organizations successfully fought in April 2017 to access to court documents laying out the RCMP's case.

The case has since gained a high-profile; critics had recently started questioning the length of the investigation, with some calling for Norman's reinstatement as vice-chief of the defence staff given the lack of charges.

Defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance announced last week that Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk will take over from Lt.-Gen. Alain Parent as acting vice-chief of defence when Parent retires later this year.

The official Opposition Conservatives also accused the Liberals of political interference after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau predicted in April 2017 that the case would end up in court, even though Norman hadn't been charged.

Trudeau sparked another uproar last month when he suggested the case would "inevitably" lead to "court processes," though his office later said he was referring to police and prosecutors deciding whether to lay charges.

By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press