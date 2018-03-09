Gould makes history with birth of son

OTTAWA — Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould has made history — twice over — with the birth of a baby boy this week.

She's the first woman to give birth while holding a federal cabinet post.

And she's the first federal minister to take maternity leave.

"My husband, Alberto, and I were thrilled to finally meet our son, Oliver, earlier this week," Gould said in a statement Friday.

"We are grateful to be able to say that everyone is happy and healthy."

There is no provision for members of Parliament to take maternity leave, but MPs can make arrangements with their party leadership to take time off, beyond the 21 days of paid medical leave accorded each MP.

Gould is expected to be off the job until at least May.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has handed temporary responsibility for Gould's portfolio to Treasury Board President Scott Brison.

"I will be spending time with my family now, but I look forward to returning to work when I am ready to resume my duties as Canada’s minister of democratic institutions," Gould said.

"As we join so many other Canadian parents who juggle the responsibilities of career and family, Alberto and I want to thank everyone for their kind words and support."