Triple killer’s past buried under quiet life as senior citizen

If you didn't know better, Jon Rallo would seem like a nice guy.

He is smart and well-spoken. He goes to church and helps out with his congregation's events. He volunteers at a food bank. He used to do more community work, but health issues have slowed the 75-year-old down a little. He can't work the bingos anymore. He has a steady girlfriend and they are active in their apartment's social scene.

All good, right?

Except that Rallo killed his entire family, continues to deny it and refuses to say what he did with his son's body.

Those who have met the triple killer since he was first paroled 10 years ago likely don't know his history. Or even suspect it. He mostly goes about his quiet life and appears to be a good-hearted senior wanting to give back to society.

His friends and neighbours may not know that Rallo spends four days a week living with his girlfriend (who knows all about his criminal record) and three living with other federal offenders in a Sudbury halfway house. Or that he must meet with his parole officer each month and every six months the Parole Board of Canada reviews his parole status.

For the most recent review, done last month, the board decided to allow Rallo to continue under his current day parole conditions for another six months. He must report all relationships with women — intimate or not — to his parole supervisor. That is because his 1976 murders were the result of domestic violence, with his wife Sandra being the true target, the Crown argued long ago. Jason, 6, and Stephanie, 5, were the most heartbreaking collateral damage imaginable.

Rallo, who had been a City of Hamilton manager, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, despite Jason's remains never being found. (Rallo maintains he doesn't know where his son is because he didn't kill him.)

Rallo was sentenced to a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years. His sentences were served concurrently, unlike Mark Smich and Dellen Millard who have recently been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for murdering Tim Bosma of Ancaster and Laura Babcock of Toronto.

Rallo reached his parole eligibility milestone some years ago now and has been out and about in the world ever since.