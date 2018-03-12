Triple killer’s past buried under quiet life as senior citizen

If you didn't know better, Jon Rallo would seem like a nice guy.
He is smart and well-spoken. He goes to church and helps out with his congregation's events. He volunteers at a food bank. He used to do more community work, but health issues have slowed the 75-year-old down a little. He can't work the bingos anymore. He has a steady girlfriend and they are active in their apartment's social scene.
All good, right?
Except that Rallo killed his entire family, continues to deny it and refuses to say what he did with his son's body.
Those who have met the triple killer since he was first paroled 10 years ago likely don't know his history. Or even suspect it. He mostly goes about his quiet life and appears to be a good-hearted senior wanting to give back to society.
His friends and neighbours may not know that Rallo spends four days a week living with his girlfriend (who knows all about his criminal record) and three living with other federal offenders in a Sudbury halfway house. Or that he must meet with his parole officer each month and every six months the Parole Board of Canada reviews his parole status.
For the most recent review, done last month, the board decided to allow Rallo to continue under his current day parole conditions for another six months. He must report all relationships with women — intimate or not — to his parole supervisor. That is because his 1976 murders were the result of domestic violence, with his wife Sandra being the true target, the Crown argued long ago. Jason, 6, and Stephanie, 5, were the most heartbreaking collateral damage imaginable.
Rallo, who had been a City of Hamilton manager, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, despite Jason's remains never being found. (Rallo maintains he doesn't know where his son is because he didn't kill him.)
Rallo was sentenced to a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years. His sentences were served concurrently, unlike Mark Smich and Dellen Millard who have recently been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for murdering Tim Bosma of Ancaster and Laura Babcock of Toronto.
Rallo reached his parole eligibility milestone some years ago now and has been out and about in the world ever since.
By all accounts, he has been leading a law-abiding life.
So while it is a good thing that Rallo, in his fading years, has become a productive member of society, it is disconcerting that many of those around him don't know he is a murderer.
The primary reason the parole board has given, time and time again, for denying Rallo's requests for full-parole is his "denial stance."
"Your continued denials, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, and your unwillingness to disclose the location of your son's body, continues to cause the victims' (family) pain and suffering," the board's decision says.
Because he won't admit his guilt and take responsibility for his actions, psychiatrists and therapists have been unable to understand what led him to kill. And without knowing that, they are unable to properly treat him or predict what triggers could set him off again. It is important to note that before that night when Rallo strangled his wife, suffocated his children, put them all in sleeping bags and tossed Sandra and Stephanie into area waterways, Rallo had "a successful career and appeared to live a pro-social life," as the board puts it.
That is a very real concern. Rallo didn't seem like a killer before the murders. And he may not seem like one now.
But on one night 42 years ago he killed the very people he should have protected. And he has never said he is sorry.
Susan Clairmont's commentary appears regularly in The Spectator. sclairmont@thespec.com
905-526-3539 | @susanclairmont
If you didn't know better, Jon Rallo would seem like a nice guy.
He is smart and well-spoken. He goes to church and helps out with his congregation's events. He volunteers at a food bank. He used to do more community work, but health issues have slowed the 75-year-old down a little. He can't work the bingos anymore. He has a steady girlfriend and they are active in their apartment's social scene.
All good, right?
Except that Rallo killed his entire family, continues to deny it and refuses to say what he did with his son's body.
Those who have met the triple killer since he was first paroled 10 years ago likely don't know his history. Or even suspect it. He mostly goes about his quiet life and appears to be a good-hearted senior wanting to give back to society.
His friends and neighbours may not know that Rallo spends four days a week living with his girlfriend (who knows all about his criminal record) and three living with other federal offenders in a Sudbury halfway house. Or that he must meet with his parole officer each month and every six months the Parole Board of Canada reviews his parole status.
For the most recent review, done last month, the board decided to allow Rallo to continue under his current day parole conditions for another six months. He must report all relationships with women — intimate or not — to his parole supervisor. That is because his 1976 murders were the result of domestic violence, with his wife Sandra being the true target, the Crown argued long ago. Jason, 6, and Stephanie, 5, were the most heartbreaking collateral damage imaginable.
Rallo, who had been a City of Hamilton manager, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, despite Jason's remains never being found. (Rallo maintains he doesn't know where his son is because he didn't kill him.)
Rallo was sentenced to a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years. His sentences were served concurrently, unlike Mark Smich and Dellen Millard who have recently been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for murdering Tim Bosma of Ancaster and Laura Babcock of Toronto.
Rallo reached his parole eligibility milestone some years ago now and has been out and about in the world ever since.
By all accounts, he has been leading a law-abiding life.
So while it is a good thing that Rallo, in his fading years, has become a productive member of society, it is disconcerting that many of those around him don't know he is a murderer.
The primary reason the parole board has given, time and time again, for denying Rallo's requests for full-parole is his "denial stance."
"Your continued denials, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, and your unwillingness to disclose the location of your son's body, continues to cause the victims' (family) pain and suffering," the board's decision says.
Because he won't admit his guilt and take responsibility for his actions, psychiatrists and therapists have been unable to understand what led him to kill. And without knowing that, they are unable to properly treat him or predict what triggers could set him off again. It is important to note that before that night when Rallo strangled his wife, suffocated his children, put them all in sleeping bags and tossed Sandra and Stephanie into area waterways, Rallo had "a successful career and appeared to live a pro-social life," as the board puts it.
That is a very real concern. Rallo didn't seem like a killer before the murders. And he may not seem like one now.
But on one night 42 years ago he killed the very people he should have protected. And he has never said he is sorry.
Susan Clairmont's commentary appears regularly in The Spectator. sclairmont@thespec.com
905-526-3539 | @susanclairmont
If you didn't know better, Jon Rallo would seem like a nice guy.
He is smart and well-spoken. He goes to church and helps out with his congregation's events. He volunteers at a food bank. He used to do more community work, but health issues have slowed the 75-year-old down a little. He can't work the bingos anymore. He has a steady girlfriend and they are active in their apartment's social scene.
All good, right?
Except that Rallo killed his entire family, continues to deny it and refuses to say what he did with his son's body.
Those who have met the triple killer since he was first paroled 10 years ago likely don't know his history. Or even suspect it. He mostly goes about his quiet life and appears to be a good-hearted senior wanting to give back to society.
His friends and neighbours may not know that Rallo spends four days a week living with his girlfriend (who knows all about his criminal record) and three living with other federal offenders in a Sudbury halfway house. Or that he must meet with his parole officer each month and every six months the Parole Board of Canada reviews his parole status.
For the most recent review, done last month, the board decided to allow Rallo to continue under his current day parole conditions for another six months. He must report all relationships with women — intimate or not — to his parole supervisor. That is because his 1976 murders were the result of domestic violence, with his wife Sandra being the true target, the Crown argued long ago. Jason, 6, and Stephanie, 5, were the most heartbreaking collateral damage imaginable.
Rallo, who had been a City of Hamilton manager, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, despite Jason's remains never being found. (Rallo maintains he doesn't know where his son is because he didn't kill him.)
Rallo was sentenced to a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years. His sentences were served concurrently, unlike Mark Smich and Dellen Millard who have recently been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for murdering Tim Bosma of Ancaster and Laura Babcock of Toronto.
Rallo reached his parole eligibility milestone some years ago now and has been out and about in the world ever since.
By all accounts, he has been leading a law-abiding life.
So while it is a good thing that Rallo, in his fading years, has become a productive member of society, it is disconcerting that many of those around him don't know he is a murderer.
The primary reason the parole board has given, time and time again, for denying Rallo's requests for full-parole is his "denial stance."
"Your continued denials, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, and your unwillingness to disclose the location of your son's body, continues to cause the victims' (family) pain and suffering," the board's decision says.
Because he won't admit his guilt and take responsibility for his actions, psychiatrists and therapists have been unable to understand what led him to kill. And without knowing that, they are unable to properly treat him or predict what triggers could set him off again. It is important to note that before that night when Rallo strangled his wife, suffocated his children, put them all in sleeping bags and tossed Sandra and Stephanie into area waterways, Rallo had "a successful career and appeared to live a pro-social life," as the board puts it.
That is a very real concern. Rallo didn't seem like a killer before the murders. And he may not seem like one now.
But on one night 42 years ago he killed the very people he should have protected. And he has never said he is sorry.
Susan Clairmont's commentary appears regularly in The Spectator. sclairmont@thespec.com
905-526-3539 | @susanclairmont