Ont Tories review results in leadership election

Saturday's delays and ultimate postponement were the latest in a long list of challenges that have plagued the party in the days since Brown's departure.

The party uncovered issues with the party's structure, problems with its nomination processes, and discrepancies in its membership numbers, leading interim leader Vic Fedeli to declare he would "root out the rot" before handing over the reins to a new leader.

The party has since reopened two nominations in contested ridings and abandoned a legal battle with a former party member who clashed with Brown over the nominations and other issues.

The leadership race itself has stirred strife and forced party brass to defend their decisions on a number of fronts.

Chief among these were a number of complaints about the complex rrules for the online vote, including repeated claims that the necessary voting documents sent via regular mail were not reaching party members on time.

The Organizing Committee extended the registration deadline three times and even gave members an extra half-day to cast their ballots, but such actions were not enough to fend off allegations of vote suppression and corruption within the party ranks.

A lawyer even filed an injuction the day before the convention seeking to delay the leadership decision by an additional week in order to give more members a chance to receive their documents and cast a ballot.

Superior Court Justice Todd Archibald dismissed the request to extend the race that had already attracted more than 64,000 votes and cost $1.5 million.

At Saturday's thwarted convention, Fedeli called upon the party to rise above the recent differences and pull together to defeat the Liberals in a scheduled June election.

"Our work does not end today because whatever differences (we have) as Progressive Conservatives, our differences are small compared to everything that unites us," Fedeli told the crowd before the announcement was due to be made. "The real campaign, the real test, still lies ahead of us."

By The Canadian Press