Toronto police investigate shooting death

News 09:46 AM

Toronto homicide police are investigating after a man died of gunshot wounds.

Police say they were called to a residential area in west Toronto late Saturday afternoon with reports of a shooting.

Officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene.

They say the man was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place today.

Police say this is Toronto's eleventh homicide of 2018.

By The Canadian Press

