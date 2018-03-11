After its leadership contest, some Hamilton Progressive Conservatives are urging the party to clean up the process of how the chooses its candidates and leader.
Former Toronto councillor Doug Ford was declared the winner of a sometimes bizarre leadership voting process after presumed front-runner Christine Elliott demanded a recount of the ballots. The process took about nine hours, leaving Ford supporters and the rest of party members frustrated and cranky.
At one point, party president Jag Badwal told supporters to go home while the “secured” voting recount took place.
Party chair Hartley Lefton said the electoral officer had identified discrepancies in the voting, but told party officials they would not make a statistical difference in the result of the vote.
Hamilton Mountain provincial PC riding president Robert Cooper said it appeared the party executive was attempting to prevent Ford from winning the leadership.
“It’s time to clean the party up,” he said, adding that the PCs should also address the nomination races in Flamborough-Glanbrook and Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas where concerns over the process and results still linger.
“How does it take half a day after the results were to be released to declare Doug (the winner)?”
Sarah Warry-Poljanski, who lost the Hamilton Mountain Tory nomination to Esther Pauls, said the party executive is dysfunctional and was trying to prevent Ford from winning the leadership.
“This is upsetting,” she said. “It appears they are trying to decide who will win.”
Vincent Samuel, a federal Tory candidate in the 2015 election in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, who helped organize the Ford campaign in Hamilton, said he was disappointed at how everything is being played out.
John Vail, who was the provincial PC candidate for Hamilton Centre in 2014, said he was cautiously optimistic the party would unify behind Ford, despite the animosity during the campaign. He said the target should be Wynne and the Liberals rather than other Conservatives.
