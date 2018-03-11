After its leadership contest, some Hamilton Progressive Conservatives are urging the party to clean up the process of how the chooses its candidates and leader.

Former Toronto councillor Doug Ford was declared the winner of a sometimes bizarre leadership voting process after presumed front-runner Christine Elliott demanded a recount of the ballots. The process took about nine hours, leaving Ford supporters and the rest of party members frustrated and cranky.

At one point, party president Jag Badwal told supporters to go home while the “secured” voting recount took place.

Party chair Hartley Lefton said the electoral officer had identified discrepancies in the voting, but told party officials they would not make a statistical difference in the result of the vote.