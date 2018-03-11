LoveWins concert postponed amid criticism

TORONTO — A critic of an event billed as "part vigil, part celebration" in the wake of the arrest of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur said she's relieved that the event is being postponed.

Sara Malabar said it was a "good step" for organizers to reconsider the event, which was presented as an uplifting alternative to a number of sombre vigils held by Toronto's LGBTQ community, though some said it was too soon for a celebration.

The free concert called #LoveWins was set to take place on March 29 with a lineup that included Carole Pope and members of the Barenaked Ladies.

The poster advertising the event did not mention McArthur by name, but referenced "the series of killings that have rocked Toronto's LGBTQ community." The 66-year-old landscaper is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths and disappearances of six men with links to the city's gay community.

On Saturday, a statement on Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam's website announced that the event would be postponed so organizers could address concerns raised by community members, who called the event tone-deaf.

"Our intention was to bring the city together in love and healing after hearing from many people who wanted to come together in unity and strength," read the statement.

"Unfortunately, the event created an unintentional division at a historic time in the LGBTQ2S community."

Malabar, who started a "Stop #LoveWins Concert" page on Facebook, said the announcement was appreciated by members of the community who thought it was inappropriate to have a celebration while police are still finding more alleged victims of McArthur.

"I'm taking it as good news that they're reconsidering the approach," said Malabar, who previously produced the opening and closing ceremonies of WorldPride, an event that promotes LGBTQ issues.

She also offered to help in creating a more appropriate event.