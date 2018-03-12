PC candidate Skelly supports Doug Ford ‘100 per cent’

Flamborough-Glanbrook Progressive Conservative candidate Donna Skelly is supporting new PC leader Doug Ford.

Ford was named leader after a long and confusing leadership convention March 10, defeating Christine Elliott, Caroline Mulroney and Tanya Granic Allen. Ford defeated Elliott on the third ballot, but controversy over the vote distribution held up the announcement of a winner for more than seven hours.

Elliott, who Skelly supported in the race, officially conceded to Ford on March 11 and Skelly said she feels the PC party needs to unite behind one candidate.

“Right now, it’s Doug,” she said. “He’s the new leader.”

"The message we needed to send out yesterday is we have to unite behind whoever the winner is and our new leader is Doug Ford — I'm backing him 100 per cent." — Flamborough-Glanbrook PC candidate Donna Skelly.

Skelly noted it is important for the party to move on and not be divided by the different leadership camps, less than three months before the June 7 election.

“I was supporting Christine, but she’s not the leader, Doug is, and we move on.”

Skelly said she feels Ford, the former Toronto city councillor and brother of late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, is resonating with a wide range of voters.

“You’d be really surprised at the type of Ontarian that is supporting him,” she said. “Young people and he’s got a huge appeal with our different … diverse communities.

“And I think with people who are just really seriously looking for change and he truly does provide that — he is very much a different candidate and represents a different type of government than the current establishment,” she said. “So for people who really are looking for change, he is something that I think they can gravitate toward.”