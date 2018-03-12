Carlisle TD Canada Trust branch to close Aug. 24

The TD Canada Trust Carlisle branch will close its doors Aug. 24.
In an email, Carly Libman, the manager of corporate and public affairs with TD Bank Group, said the company continually assesses customer demand to make sure their optimizing their branch network, which sometimes leads to opening or closing branches.
“After a careful review of a number of factors, including a decline in customer traffic and transactions, we have the made the difficult decision to close our branch in Carlisle and transfer customer accounts to our branch at 255 Dundas St. East in Waterdown,” she said.
She noted that customers who currently use the Carlisle branch can get service at any TD location or through mobile, phone and internet banking.
“Customers can continue to access ATM services at our Carlisle branch, as we work to identify an ATM location following the closure,” Libman continued.
Libman added TD will hold a community information session March 27 at 7 p.m. at the Carlisle arena to answer questions about the closure.
“We have reached out to inform customers of this change to help make the transition easier, and worked to identify alternative roles for our employees, and so customers will see familiar faces in our Waterdown location.”
