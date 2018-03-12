Carlisle TD Canada Trust branch to close Aug. 24

The TD Canada Trust Carlisle branch will close its doors Aug. 24.

In an email, Carly Libman, the manager of corporate and public affairs with TD Bank Group, said the company continually assesses customer demand to make sure their optimizing their branch network, which sometimes leads to opening or closing branches.

“After a careful review of a number of factors, including a decline in customer traffic and transactions, we have the made the difficult decision to close our branch in Carlisle and transfer customer accounts to our branch at 255 Dundas St. East in Waterdown,” she said.

She noted that customers who currently use the Carlisle branch can get service at any TD location or through mobile, phone and internet banking.