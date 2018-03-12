Hamilton doctor, students create medical training board game

The game is basically everyone working together, balancing patients in the appropriate area of the hospital — resuscitation zone, step-down zone, intermediate zone, minor zone and waiting room. You get points for completing tasks.

There are three goals: survive your eight-hour shift, get at least 500 points and keep patients safe (three strikes and you're out).

In a real hospital, being gridlocked is when there are no more beds to admit patients; in the game, that can happen if you fail to immediately place a highest-priority patient in the resuscitation zone, if all rooms are full, or if you fail to stabilize the top two priority patients quickly.

The game is still being tested, but Chan hopes to eventually have it used in a course curriculum. All proceeds from the game will go to McMaster for research and innovation.

She also hopes to create a pared-down version that would be more accessible to the general public.

CORRECTION:An earlier version of this story misstated Teresa Chan's position.

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec