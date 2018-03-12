Greensville's Ramsay Jackson named 2017 Ontario Junior Citizen

Greensville’s Ramsay Jackson has been named a 2017 Ontario Junior Citizen.

The 13-year-old Jackson received the award, alongside 11 other recipients, from Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell and Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA) president Ray Stanton March 5 in a ceremony at the TD Tower in Toronto.

Jackson said it was exciting to receive the award.

“I was amazed what some people did,” he said of the other winners. “I was also shocked that over 100 people were nominated."

“I was very surprised — and very happy — that I was one of the 12 chosen.” Ramsay Jackson, 2017 Ontario Junior Citizen

“I was very surprised — and very happy — that I was one of the 12 chosen.”

Jackson noted his mother told him he won when he got home from school in late January.

The awards, which were unanimously agreed on by a panel of judges and are promoted through the 280 member newspapers of the OCNA, recognize outstanding young people, ages six to 17, who are performing worthwhile community service, contributing to their communities while living with limitations, have performed acts of heroism, excellence in personal achievements, or are ‘good kids’ who are making life better for others and doing more than is expected of someone their age.

Jackson, a Grade 8 student at Spencer Valley Elementary School was nominated by special needs teacher Sara Hawkins for an act of heroism, for his efforts to keep the life skills program at the school. The program had been terminated by the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, with plans to disperse the students throughout the board.

Jackson prepared a petition called Keep Us Together, and circulated it among his peers to draw attention to the issue, collecting more than 120 signatures. As a result, the program was saved and a space for the life skills class will be integrated into the new Greensville Public School.

According to an OCNA press release, the award recipients have been recognized for their outstanding achievements.