Flamborough-Glanbrook MP Sweet laments CRA issues

“In once case, they put a lien on a person’s house and were going to force a power of sale,” he said.

Sweet said his office does everything it can to ensure a person’s case is heard, noting in some cases they discover the CRA was patient with the constituent and did everything they could to resolve the issue.

“But there are too many cases where they haven’t taken the person’s information into consideration,” he said, “or cases where the person has negotiated a settlement with them and they still went ahead and charged them interest and penalty.”

Sweet said he’d like to see a dedicated ombudsman for the CRA that “has some teeth.”

“I can’t see this present government moving on it,” he said of the Trudeau Liberals. “But I’d hope we can get it in (the Conservative) platform or legislative agenda.”

“Right now, if you or I have an issue with CRA and we don’t pay, CRA has the power to garnishee your wages, take your property, charge you interest and charge you penalty,” he continued. “But if CRA makes a mistake, there’s no recourse at all.”

Sweet added he doesn’t think it’s inappropriate to hold public officials to account.

“When you’re dealing with other people’s money it’s profoundly emotional — it is for everybody,” he said. “You work hard and you pay your taxes, so if you feel that you’ve been taken advantage of by the Canada Revenue Agency, you should have some kind of recourse.”

