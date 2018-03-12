Teens charged after knife pulled on Hamilton construction worker

A young man is accused of pulling a knife on a construction worker downtown Friday.

Police say two men were seen walking into a taped-off construction zone at about 2 p.m. near John Sopinka Courthouse on Main Street East where they approached a driver pulling out of a parking spot.

It's unclear what led to the confrontation, but police said when the construction worker approached the men, a fight broke out.

One of the men allegedly pulled out a hunting knife and threatened the worker before both suspects fled on foot.