Teens charged after knife pulled on Hamilton construction worker

A young man is accused of pulling a knife on a construction worker downtown Friday.
Police say two men were seen walking into a taped-off construction zone at about 2 p.m. near John Sopinka Courthouse on Main Street East where they approached a driver pulling out of a parking spot.
It's unclear what led to the confrontation, but police said when the construction worker approached the men, a fight broke out.
One of the men allegedly pulled out a hunting knife and threatened the worker before both suspects fled on foot.
They were arrested shortly afterward at Walnut and Hunter streets.
Police found a BB handgun along with the knife believed to have been used in the assault. They also found a smaller knife and a small quantity of marijuana.
Austin Vanduzen, 19, of Hamilton, and Austin Gowland, 18, of Dundas are charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of marijuana. Vanduzen faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon.
A young man is accused of pulling a knife on a construction worker downtown Friday.
Police say two men were seen walking into a taped-off construction zone at about 2 p.m. near John Sopinka Courthouse on Main Street East where they approached a driver pulling out of a parking spot.
It's unclear what led to the confrontation, but police said when the construction worker approached the men, a fight broke out.
One of the men allegedly pulled out a hunting knife and threatened the worker before both suspects fled on foot.
They were arrested shortly afterward at Walnut and Hunter streets.
Police found a BB handgun along with the knife believed to have been used in the assault. They also found a smaller knife and a small quantity of marijuana.
Austin Vanduzen, 19, of Hamilton, and Austin Gowland, 18, of Dundas are charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of marijuana. Vanduzen faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon.
A young man is accused of pulling a knife on a construction worker downtown Friday.
Police say two men were seen walking into a taped-off construction zone at about 2 p.m. near John Sopinka Courthouse on Main Street East where they approached a driver pulling out of a parking spot.
It's unclear what led to the confrontation, but police said when the construction worker approached the men, a fight broke out.
One of the men allegedly pulled out a hunting knife and threatened the worker before both suspects fled on foot.
They were arrested shortly afterward at Walnut and Hunter streets.
Police found a BB handgun along with the knife believed to have been used in the assault. They also found a smaller knife and a small quantity of marijuana.
Austin Vanduzen, 19, of Hamilton, and Austin Gowland, 18, of Dundas are charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of marijuana. Vanduzen faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon.