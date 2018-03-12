Bombardier awaiting details on two fatal crashes

The Q400 has sustained several landing gear incidents over the years but this is just the second crash of the aircraft resulting in death.

All 49 people on board were killed on Feb. 12, 2009 when a Colgan Air flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Buffalo Niagara International Airport, stalled and crashed into a house while preparing to land at the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded that pilot error, including the response by the captain, was the main cause of the accident.

Officials at Kathmandu Medical College, the closest hospital to Nepal's only international airport, said they were treating 16 survivors of the Q400 crash.

An AP journalist who arrived at the scene soon after the crash saw the twin-propeller plane broken into several large pieces, with dozens of firefighters and rescue workers clustered around the wreckage in a grassy field near the runway. Hundreds of people stood on a nearby hill, staring down at what remained of the propeller plane.

The plane swerved repeatedly as it prepared to land in Kathmandu, said Amanda Summers, an American working in Nepal. The crowded city sits in a valley in the Himalayan foothills.

"It was flying so low I thought it was going to run into the mountains," said Summers, who watched the crash from the terrace of her home office, not far from the airport. "All of a sudden there was a blast and then another blast."

Fire crews put out the flames quickly, perhaps within a minute, she said, though for a time clouds of thick, dark smoke rose into the sky above the city.

The 17-year-old plane had circled Tribhuvan International Airport twice as it waited for clearance to land, a company official said.

Meanwhile the crash of the out-of-production business jet was owned by the private holding company of Turkish businessman Huseyin Basaran.

Those on board included Basaran’s daughter Mina, 28, and seven of her friends, all flying back from a party ahead of her planned wedding next month.

Iranian investigators on Monday found the "black box" from the Turkish plane and all the dead from the crash site in the Zagros Mountains, some 370 kilometres south of Iran's capital, Tehran, according to a report by the state-run IRNA news agency.

It remains unclear what caused the crash, though a witness told state television the Bombardier CL604 was on fire before it hit the mountain.

— With files from The Associated Press

Follow @RossMarowits on Twitter.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press