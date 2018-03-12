Police urge Ontarians to ‘Know Your Source’

Ontarians can go a long way toward protecting themselves from becoming victims of fraud and other scams by keeping one simple thing in mind.

‘Know Your Source’.

That’s the message of this year’s Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) crime prevention campaign (#CrimePreventionONT), which is supported by the Halton Regional Police Service.

The goal is to encourage Ontarians to ‘Know Your Source’ when making online or mail order purchases, purchasing products from private individuals, and being aware of growing sophisticated fraud and cybercrime-related crimes.