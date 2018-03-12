Police urge Ontarians to ‘Know Your Source’

Ontarians can go a long way toward protecting themselves from becoming victims of fraud and other scams by keeping one simple thing in mind.
‘Know Your Source’.
That’s the message of this year’s Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) crime prevention campaign (#CrimePreventionONT), which is supported by the Halton Regional Police Service.
The goal is to encourage Ontarians to ‘Know Your Source’ when making online or mail order purchases, purchasing products from private individuals, and being aware of growing sophisticated fraud and cybercrime-related crimes.
The campaign also highlights the need for knowing your source for when cannabis is legalized later this summer. The OACP has supported the government of Ontario’s efforts to strictly regulate where individuals can purchase cannabis once it is legalized.
“The single most cost-effective way of bringing about community safety and well-being is preventing crime before it happens and that starts with each of us as individuals doing our part,” said Halton Police Chief Stephen Tanner.
The new ‘Know Your Source’ booklet includes information on:
• Tips for Reducing the Risk of Victimization
• Protecting Yourself From Online Fraud
• Avoiding Tax Scams
• The Facts About Lottery Scams
• Facing the Opioid Crisis
• Campus Community Safety
• Stopping Auto Thefts
• Preventing Break-ins
• Risks Associated with Illegal Cannabis
The OACP crime prevention campaign is supported by the following community partners: Accident Support Services International Ltd., Canada Revenue Agency, Canadian Security Association (CANASA), Green Relief Inc., Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning — School of Social & Community Services, Hydro One Networks, Interac Corp., Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., and The Bullet ID Corporation.
Fraud is a crime that threatens every Canadian, regardless of their education, age or income. From January 2014 to December 2016, it is estimated that Canadians lost over $290 million to fraudsters, with seniors aged 60 to 79 estimated to have lost almost $28 million to various scams.
In 2013 (the most recent data available from Statistics Canada), more than half of all cybercrime reported was described as a fraud violation, with 6,203 offences out of a total of 11,124 offences across all categories.
Ontarians can go a long way toward protecting themselves from becoming victims of fraud and other scams by keeping one simple thing in mind.
‘Know Your Source’.
That’s the message of this year’s Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) crime prevention campaign (#CrimePreventionONT), which is supported by the Halton Regional Police Service.
The goal is to encourage Ontarians to ‘Know Your Source’ when making online or mail order purchases, purchasing products from private individuals, and being aware of growing sophisticated fraud and cybercrime-related crimes.
The campaign also highlights the need for knowing your source for when cannabis is legalized later this summer. The OACP has supported the government of Ontario’s efforts to strictly regulate where individuals can purchase cannabis once it is legalized.
“The single most cost-effective way of bringing about community safety and well-being is preventing crime before it happens and that starts with each of us as individuals doing our part,” said Halton Police Chief Stephen Tanner.
The new ‘Know Your Source’ booklet includes information on:
• Tips for Reducing the Risk of Victimization
• Protecting Yourself From Online Fraud
• Avoiding Tax Scams
• The Facts About Lottery Scams
• Facing the Opioid Crisis
• Campus Community Safety
• Stopping Auto Thefts
• Preventing Break-ins
• Risks Associated with Illegal Cannabis
The OACP crime prevention campaign is supported by the following community partners: Accident Support Services International Ltd., Canada Revenue Agency, Canadian Security Association (CANASA), Green Relief Inc., Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning — School of Social & Community Services, Hydro One Networks, Interac Corp., Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., and The Bullet ID Corporation.
Fraud is a crime that threatens every Canadian, regardless of their education, age or income. From January 2014 to December 2016, it is estimated that Canadians lost over $290 million to fraudsters, with seniors aged 60 to 79 estimated to have lost almost $28 million to various scams.
In 2013 (the most recent data available from Statistics Canada), more than half of all cybercrime reported was described as a fraud violation, with 6,203 offences out of a total of 11,124 offences across all categories.
Ontarians can go a long way toward protecting themselves from becoming victims of fraud and other scams by keeping one simple thing in mind.
‘Know Your Source’.
That’s the message of this year’s Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) crime prevention campaign (#CrimePreventionONT), which is supported by the Halton Regional Police Service.
The goal is to encourage Ontarians to ‘Know Your Source’ when making online or mail order purchases, purchasing products from private individuals, and being aware of growing sophisticated fraud and cybercrime-related crimes.
The campaign also highlights the need for knowing your source for when cannabis is legalized later this summer. The OACP has supported the government of Ontario’s efforts to strictly regulate where individuals can purchase cannabis once it is legalized.
“The single most cost-effective way of bringing about community safety and well-being is preventing crime before it happens and that starts with each of us as individuals doing our part,” said Halton Police Chief Stephen Tanner.
The new ‘Know Your Source’ booklet includes information on:
• Tips for Reducing the Risk of Victimization
• Protecting Yourself From Online Fraud
• Avoiding Tax Scams
• The Facts About Lottery Scams
• Facing the Opioid Crisis
• Campus Community Safety
• Stopping Auto Thefts
• Preventing Break-ins
• Risks Associated with Illegal Cannabis
The OACP crime prevention campaign is supported by the following community partners: Accident Support Services International Ltd., Canada Revenue Agency, Canadian Security Association (CANASA), Green Relief Inc., Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning — School of Social & Community Services, Hydro One Networks, Interac Corp., Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., and The Bullet ID Corporation.
Fraud is a crime that threatens every Canadian, regardless of their education, age or income. From January 2014 to December 2016, it is estimated that Canadians lost over $290 million to fraudsters, with seniors aged 60 to 79 estimated to have lost almost $28 million to various scams.
In 2013 (the most recent data available from Statistics Canada), more than half of all cybercrime reported was described as a fraud violation, with 6,203 offences out of a total of 11,124 offences across all categories.