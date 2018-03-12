Justin Trudeau vows support for Canadian steel and aluminum producers

MONTREAL—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will support workers in the steel and aluminum industries worried about a wave of protectionism in the United States.

While Canada has managed to get itself exempted from new American tariffs on steel and aluminum imports into the country, Trudeau said the country can’t take anything for granted given U.S. President Donald Trump’s presidency, which he said has been marked by “moments of unpredictability.”

Speaking in a morning interview with Radio-Canada in the Saguenay region of Quebec, where he is visiting Rio Tinto’s aluminum-producing facilities, the Liberal Party leader said that the exemption was a common-sense decision given the integrated nature of the Canadian and American economies.

“But with this wave of protectionism, we have to consider ourselves lucky each time we work hard enough to avoid the worst consequences,” he said.

Trudeau said it’s also important to show a strong and united front with talks ongoing to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has threatened several times to scrap if he can’t get a new deal that is more advantageous for the U.S.

“We are in the process of renegotiating NAFTA and I don’t want the president to think that he can put tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel without facing consequences.”

Monday’s visit to Quebec is the first stop in a national tour to show support for Canadian steel and aluminum producers. Trudeau will also visit Hamilton, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. and Regina in the coming days.

“I want to show just how important this industry is for us as well as to reassure the workers,” he said in the interview.

Tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada to the United States would be “very problematic” for Canadian producers, but also for American factories that rely on the raw material.