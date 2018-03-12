No March break from the snow

Weather forecasters were calling for a chance of some scattered flurries to start the week, but no one seemed to be expecting the steady amount of snow that has fallen in Hamilton and parts of the Niagara peninsula.
"It's a bit surprising," said Dave Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada. But the accumulation of snow by Monday afternoon was only one centimetre, he added.
"There may be a bit of a lake effect," he said. "It might be highly localized."
Phillips said it could also be a combination of a weak weather system in the Great Lakes and being on the margin of the nor'easter (a storm or wind that is blowing from the east) that is affecting the northeast U.S. and Atlantic Canada.
"It's quite variable."
Although the weather at this time is close to normal compared to past years, Phillips calls it "kinda useless" because you can't ski for lack of enough snow and you can't golf because it's not warm enough.
"All we see is the F-word for the early part of this week — flurries."
Light flurries started at about 8 a.m. Monday, persisting through the morning and into the afternoon. It was enough to blanket the ground with a coating of snow that had some staying power.
The lightness of the snow kept main area roads wet rather than snow-covered. The temperature remained steady at -3 C from 6 a.m. into the afternoon.
By 2 p.m., parts of Hamilton had gone from light flurries to a full-fledged snowfall.
The Environment Canada forecast had been for the snow ending at noon.
"Clearly that's wrong," Phillips noted.
The weather doesn't get any better until Thursday for those who have had enough of winter. Flurries are forecasted for Tuesday and so far, there's a chance of flurries on Wednesday.
Phillips expect that the accumulation of snowfall for the first three days of the week to total three centimetres, which is not a lot, he says.
The forecast for Thursday is a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 4 C.
If it makes you feel any better, the weather in some March break vacations spots in Florida and in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is somewhat cool. Although Monday was sunny and warm in many locations, temperatures are forecasted to dip for much of the rest of the week
Fort Myers Beach and Daytona are experiencing highs of 18 C while for Fort Myers Beach, Fla., while Myrtle Beach was expected to have highs of 13 C and 11 C for Monday and Tuesday.
cfragomeni@thespec.com
905-526-3392 | @CarmatTheSpec
