No March break from the snow

Weather forecasters were calling for a chance of some scattered flurries to start the week, but no one seemed to be expecting the steady amount of snow that has fallen in Hamilton and parts of the Niagara peninsula.

"It's a bit surprising," said Dave Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada. But the accumulation of snow by Monday afternoon was only one centimetre, he added.

"There may be a bit of a lake effect," he said. "It might be highly localized."

Phillips said it could also be a combination of a weak weather system in the Great Lakes and being on the margin of the nor'easter (a storm or wind that is blowing from the east) that is affecting the northeast U.S. and Atlantic Canada.