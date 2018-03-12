Kevin Smith leaving St. Joseph’s Health System

Anderson pointed out some of Smith's key accomplishments during his tenure, including creating a "true system of care" with St. Joseph's Health System and Niagara Health System, and developing integrated care and bundled funding — a cheaper and more effective way of treating patients developed by St. Joseph's Healthcare and taken up as a provincial priority by the Ministry of Health and Long-term Care.

Donna Cripps, CEO of the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant Local Health Integration Network, said Smith ensured Hamilton was well positioned when it came to health care, including through the launch of the integrated comprehensive care model.

"It's a model that enables health-care providers to make points of transition in care seamless and less confusing for the patient and their families, and has resulted in much better patient outcomes, both from their satisfaction with the system but also in their health outcomes — and in addition has been very good for the staff involved," she said.

In addition to integrated care, Smith said some of the things he's most proud of include his role helping to keep alive the spirit and ethos of the Sisters of St. Joseph, as well as advancing the academic mission with McMaster University and Mohawk College.

While Smith said he tends to see the "glass as half full," the role has not been without its challenges.

"The biggest challenge has been seeing clinicians and those who support clinicians frustrated at times because the capacity of the system has been so stretched at times over those years that it hasn't been easy for them to provide the kind of care they wish to provide and our patients deserve," he said.

Dr. John Kelton, former dean of health sciences at McMaster, said he moaned when Smith called to share the news of his departure.

His legacy will be felt not only in his professional accomplishments but also in being the kind of leader who took the time to learn everyone's name.

"I should feel pride that one of Hamilton's best is going there to run Toronto's biggest, but I wish he was here," he said.

Linda Haslam-Stroud, the longest-serving president of the Ontario Nurses Association who retired at the end of last year, said she and Smith did not always agree during the 23 years they worked together but he always respected the position of the union and its registered nurses.

Looking back to past recommendations to dismantle St. Joseph's, Haslam-Stroud said Smith "led us through the fight" to keep St. Joe's an acute-care hospital and develop it as an academic teaching hospital.

"He certainly has put St. Joe's on the map," said the former kidney transplant nurse at St. Joseph's Healthcare.

When it comes to filling the roles of Higgins and Smith, the boards that are part of the health system will come together in the next month to determine the skills, ability, structure and future needs necessary in a replacement, said Judy Hunter, vice-president of people and organizational effectiveness at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton.

Then the recruitment process will begin, likely using an external search firm, she added.

"We also have succession plans in place that anticipate any unexpected changes to leadership, and we've got potential candidates identified for those roles in an emergency situation ... like this one," she said.

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec