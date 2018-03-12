Kevin Smith leaving St. Joseph’s Health System

St. Joseph's Health System will soon begin its search for a new president and CEO after Kevin Smith's departure was announced.
Once dubbed the Wayne Gretzky of health care, Smith — who has been with St. Joe's for 23 years and Niagara Health System for seven — is joining Toronto's University Health Network on May 22 to take over as their president and CEO.
Smith, who said discussions about whether he'd be interested in the role began late fall, called the move bittersweet.
"I've spent my entire career at McMaster University and St. Joe's Healthcare," the 55-year-old said Monday. "This has just been the most remarkable place to grow up.
"I've had unbelievable mentors and unbelievable colleagues."
As head of St. Joseph's Health System, Smith oversaw hospitals in Hamilton (St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton) and Kitchener, as well as several long-term care facilities and home care services. Smith is also stepping down as CEO of the Niagara Health System. His new role will see him oversee nine locations, including four hospitals, in Toronto.
The announcement of Smith's departure comes less than two weeks after St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton president David Higgins said he will step down from his position at the end of June — a role in which he has served since 2010.
An announcement sent to staff about Higgins departure notes some of his greatest legacies will be "marrying compassion and technology" and the development and opening of the West 5th campus.
Sister Anne Anderson, chair of the board of directors for St. Joseph's Health System, said in an email to staff they have already turned their attention to what is next.
"We understand that the leadership changes at St. Joe's may be cause for uncertainty, please rest assured that the board has already begun to think about future leadership models and potential recruitment," the email reads.
Anderson pointed out some of Smith's key accomplishments during his tenure, including creating a "true system of care" with St. Joseph's Health System and Niagara Health System, and developing integrated care and bundled funding — a cheaper and more effective way of treating patients developed by St. Joseph's Healthcare and taken up as a provincial priority by the Ministry of Health and Long-term Care.
Donna Cripps, CEO of the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant Local Health Integration Network, said Smith ensured Hamilton was well positioned when it came to health care, including through the launch of the integrated comprehensive care model.
"It's a model that enables health-care providers to make points of transition in care seamless and less confusing for the patient and their families, and has resulted in much better patient outcomes, both from their satisfaction with the system but also in their health outcomes — and in addition has been very good for the staff involved," she said.
In addition to integrated care, Smith said some of the things he's most proud of include his role helping to keep alive the spirit and ethos of the Sisters of St. Joseph, as well as advancing the academic mission with McMaster University and Mohawk College.
While Smith said he tends to see the "glass as half full," the role has not been without its challenges.
"The biggest challenge has been seeing clinicians and those who support clinicians frustrated at times because the capacity of the system has been so stretched at times over those years that it hasn't been easy for them to provide the kind of care they wish to provide and our patients deserve," he said.
Dr. John Kelton, former dean of health sciences at McMaster, said he moaned when Smith called to share the news of his departure.
His legacy will be felt not only in his professional accomplishments but also in being the kind of leader who took the time to learn everyone's name.
"I should feel pride that one of Hamilton's best is going there to run Toronto's biggest, but I wish he was here," he said.
Linda Haslam-Stroud, the longest-serving president of the Ontario Nurses Association who retired at the end of last year, said she and Smith did not always agree during the 23 years they worked together but he always respected the position of the union and its registered nurses.
Looking back to past recommendations to dismantle St. Joseph's, Haslam-Stroud said Smith "led us through the fight" to keep St. Joe's an acute-care hospital and develop it as an academic teaching hospital.
"He certainly has put St. Joe's on the map," said the former kidney transplant nurse at St. Joseph's Healthcare.
When it comes to filling the roles of Higgins and Smith, the boards that are part of the health system will come together in the next month to determine the skills, ability, structure and future needs necessary in a replacement, said Judy Hunter, vice-president of people and organizational effectiveness at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton.
Then the recruitment process will begin, likely using an external search firm, she added.
"We also have succession plans in place that anticipate any unexpected changes to leadership, and we've got potential candidates identified for those roles in an emergency situation ... like this one," she said.
