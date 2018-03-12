CBSA seize 11 kg suspected cocaine at Pearson airport

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reporting officers seized 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine at Pearson International Airport in Mississauga March 4.

The suspected cocaine was detected during the offloading of baggage from a flight that had arrived from Jamaica.

The substance was turned over to the RCMP for investigation.

Last year, CBSA officers in the GTA seized close to 900 kilograms of suspected cocaine in 131 seizures.